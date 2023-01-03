H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Sells C$244,218.00 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 20,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$244,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,559 shares in the company, valued at C$18,811,611.89.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Ronald C. Rutman sold 17,700 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$216,090.45.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.87. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.22 and a one year high of C$16.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

(Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Stories

