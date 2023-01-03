Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Raised to $54.00 at Argus

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Argus from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

