Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$646.88 million and a P/E ratio of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

