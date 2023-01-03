Horizons Wealth Management Sells 316 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Horizons Wealth Management lowered its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises about 1.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,323. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

