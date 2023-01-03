Horizons Wealth Management Has $338,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

