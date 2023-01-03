Horizons Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Horizons Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

HYG traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $73.82. 928,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,540,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

