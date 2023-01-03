Horizons Wealth Management Buys 2,134 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $366,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 25,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

