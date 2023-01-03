Horizons Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 218.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,411 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

