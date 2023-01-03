Horizons Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 309.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 443,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after acquiring an additional 335,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $97.60. 566,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,462. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.