Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $662.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

Insider Activity at Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,961.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,784,000 after buying an additional 711,159 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 531,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 156,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 180.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 75,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.