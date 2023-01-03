Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $9.27 or 0.00055543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $122.45 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00237812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070739 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002955 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,215,125 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

