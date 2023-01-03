Hop Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $110.45 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $94,418.91 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

