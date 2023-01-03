Hop Protocol (HOP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $85,462.95

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $85,462.95 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

