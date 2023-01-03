Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of HIFS stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.68. 3,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $242.99 and a fifty-two week high of $432.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 39.23%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 20.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

