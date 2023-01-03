Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Up 15.2% in December

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 721,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 98,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after buying an additional 73,940 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 203,713 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

