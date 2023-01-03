HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 14,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $320,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,204,824.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $659,700.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,100,329.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Hightower bought 14,601 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $320,929.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,824.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,401 shares of company stock worth $1,987,775. Corporate insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 190,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. 2,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,325. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.70. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

