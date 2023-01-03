Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,275.18

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc launched on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hidigital btc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

