Hermez Network Price Tops $4.07 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $148.80 million and $279,686.71 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00024405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00228852 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.99525596 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $253,977.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

