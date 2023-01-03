HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

HEICO has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. HEICO has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HEICO to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

HEI stock opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $165.79.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $35,606,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 7.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

