Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $961.91 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $961.91 million and $14.03 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00068016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023467 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003719 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,978,704 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,136,978,704.652946 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03916448 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,345,172.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

