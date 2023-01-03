Hedera 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.63 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $965.14 million and $15.63 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023381 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003818 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,978,704 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,136,978,704.652946 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03916448 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,345,172.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

