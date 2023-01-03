Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.07. 113,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,655. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

