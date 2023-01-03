Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PEAK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.07. 113,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,655. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.