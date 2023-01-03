Head to Head Analysis: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) versus Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helbiz and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million 0.95 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.05 PayPal $25.37 billion 3.20 $4.17 billion $1.97 36.15

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 0 13 26 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Helbiz and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

PayPal has a consensus target price of $124.47, suggesting a potential upside of 74.76%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Helbiz.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -549.94% N/A -213.42% PayPal 8.50% 16.85% 4.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Helbiz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats Helbiz on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

