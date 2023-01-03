Head to Head Analysis: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) versus AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and AMTD Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.79 billion 0.20 $366.24 million $0.61 3.11 AMTD Digital $25.29 million 73.17 $27.51 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

15.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LexinFintech and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 1 0 2.50 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech currently has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 8.56% 10.76% 4.05% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LexinFintech beats AMTD Digital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

(Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

