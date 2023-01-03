HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Truist Financial

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $239.96 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.21. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 51,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

