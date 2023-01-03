HBC Financial Services PLLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 28.6% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $33,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,104. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

