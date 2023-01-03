Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 118,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Haynes International

In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,959 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haynes International Stock Up 1.9 %

HAYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

HAYN stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 76,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

