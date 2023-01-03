Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,016. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,289,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,221,345.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 817,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,409,344. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

