Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,016. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.64.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
