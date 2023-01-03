Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Short Interest Update

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Halfords Group Price Performance

HLFDY stock remained flat at $4.90 during trading on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

