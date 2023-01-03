Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,445.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,710.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,402.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,280.20.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,356.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.