Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,145 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:USB opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

