Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 512,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

