Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

