GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,350 ($16.27) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price objective on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.04) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.50 ($18.73).

GSK stock traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,423.80 ($17.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,574,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,920. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,417.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,479.22. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48).

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,851.81). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,362.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

