Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (GV2O) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 27th

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GV2O opened at GBX 87 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.08).

About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital, venture capital investment. It typically makes growth capital investments. The fund invests in renewable energy projects and energy developers. It primarily invests in the United Kingdom and European Union.

