Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (GV2O) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 27th

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GV2O opened at GBX 87 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.08).
About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2
