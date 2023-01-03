Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,372. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $330,526.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,275,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,935,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,089. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Greif by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

