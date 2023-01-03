Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,719,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,510. 52.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $15.20. 608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,471. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

