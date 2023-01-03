Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

