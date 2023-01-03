Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Up to $57.42

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.42, but opened at $61.20. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $506.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $346,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

