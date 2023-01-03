Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

