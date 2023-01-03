Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Down 7.4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 399,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,523,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.