Grab Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,609 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 335% compared to the average daily volume of 4,737 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.02.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Up 5.0 %

GRAB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 594,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,191,058. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.