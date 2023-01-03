Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,900 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 781,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIIX remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,327. Gores Holdings VIII has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,164,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

