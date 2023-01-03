Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.24 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

