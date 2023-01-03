Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.24 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.86.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
