Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 8,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association for its members primarily from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It owns a 49% interest in ProGold Limited Liability Company that owns and leases its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products, located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

