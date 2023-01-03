Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 405,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 607,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GROY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,161 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

