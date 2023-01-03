GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 265,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,682,961 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,354.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 61,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,154,147.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,280,987 shares of company stock worth $9,769,580. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 378.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,219. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $229.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.94.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

