GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $73.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

