Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 148,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 263,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $456,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,663. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

