Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,489. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 200.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

